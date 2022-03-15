Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 59,878 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.