Citigroup Cuts Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target to $16.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.48 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.40.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
