Citigroup Cuts Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target to $16.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.48 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

