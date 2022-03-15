Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives GBX 4,157.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,090.71 ($53.20).
CKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($58.13) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,132 ($53.73) to GBX 3,665 ($47.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of Clarkson stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,370 ($43.82). 47,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,450.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,684.65. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,460 ($31.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,225 ($54.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89.
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
