Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. 150,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,490. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

