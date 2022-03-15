Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YOU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

YOU stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

