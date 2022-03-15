Clear Street Markets LLC Has $240,000 Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,561,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

