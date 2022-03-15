Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $254,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $144.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.74.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

