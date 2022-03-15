Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in BCE by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 200,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

