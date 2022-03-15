Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases New Holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 16.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.