Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,352 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

