Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases New Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of IPOD opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.