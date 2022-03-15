Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Director Lee Shapiro Purchases 80,000 Shares

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CLOV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. 80,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,684,475. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,164 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 155,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.
About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
