Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 15,673 Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 77,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,287,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,582 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 65,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

ASG stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.