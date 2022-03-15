Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $266.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.85 and a 200-day moving average of $271.99.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

