Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 820 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,835,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

