Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ COCP opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.09. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 16.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

