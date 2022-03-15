Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
NASDAQ COCP opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.09. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.
