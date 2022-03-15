Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.5 days.

CGECF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cogeco from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:CGECF opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.07. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $79.41.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the following segments: Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

