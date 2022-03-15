CoinEx Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.73 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $41.73 million and $544,424.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

