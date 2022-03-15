Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. 133,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,066,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

