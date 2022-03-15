Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

