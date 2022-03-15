Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $74.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

CODYY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($73.63) to €68.00 ($74.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($76.92) to €73.00 ($80.22) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($65.93) to €62.00 ($68.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($85.71) to €76.00 ($83.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($90.11) to €87.00 ($95.60) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

CODYY stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

