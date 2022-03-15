Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 6,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (Get Rating)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.