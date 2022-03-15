Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 6,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

