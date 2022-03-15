Comparing NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) & LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LightPath Technologies and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 75.27%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -12.90% -14.34% -9.22% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and NeoMagic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.50 -$3.18 million ($0.18) -11.83 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoMagic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LightPath Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats NeoMagic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

NeoMagic Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.