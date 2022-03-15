Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $864,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.01. 168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,764. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

