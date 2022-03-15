Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 78 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,159,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.63. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

