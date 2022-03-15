Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Update

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $228,889 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,703,000 after buying an additional 66,026 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $490.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

