Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $932.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Conduent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Conduent by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 114,454 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Conduent by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

