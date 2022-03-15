Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $932.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Conduent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Conduent by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 114,454 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Conduent by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
