Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 15846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Specifically, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $6,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,692 shares of company stock worth $38,074,789 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

