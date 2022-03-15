ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

