ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 435.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

