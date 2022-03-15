Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.76 or 0.06532322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.30 or 0.99770094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

