Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.83.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 434,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 69,910 shares in the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

