Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $184.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $286.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Coupa Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

