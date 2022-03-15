Courage Miller Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.96. 42,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,287. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19.

