Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 82,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,118. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.