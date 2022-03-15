Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after acquiring an additional 141,455 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,882,940 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

