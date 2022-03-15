Courage Miller Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,248. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

