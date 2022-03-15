Courier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,250 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

