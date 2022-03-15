Courier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

