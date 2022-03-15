Courier Capital LLC Sells 3,383 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,222 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,548 shares of company stock worth $5,036,781 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

