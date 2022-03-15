Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Covetrus worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVET. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $31,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 122.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $191,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVET shares. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 2.03. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Covetrus (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.