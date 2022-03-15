Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.66

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 12714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after buying an additional 145,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,741,000 after buying an additional 265,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,793,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after buying an additional 243,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 737,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

