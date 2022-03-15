Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) SVP Laura A. Daily Sells 1,700 Shares

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.79.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 285,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,019,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.