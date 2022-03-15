Credit Suisse Group Cuts LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $31.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $71,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $549,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

