Credit Suisse Group Cuts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $395.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $395.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.69.

Shares of MCO opened at $301.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a one year low of $286.12 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.61.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Moody’s by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Moody’s by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Moody’s by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

