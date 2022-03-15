Credit Suisse Group Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a na rating and set a C$12.00 price objective (up previously from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.97.

Shares of LUN opened at C$11.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.52.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$949,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at C$900,987,264.88. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

