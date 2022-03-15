Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $2.57.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
