Critical Comparison: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) & TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scientific Games and TuSimple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $2.15 billion 2.54 -$569.00 million $3.73 15.15 TuSimple $6.26 million 314.06 -$732.67 million ($8.14) -1.09

Scientific Games has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scientific Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games 13.60% -10.75% 3.15% TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scientific Games and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 3 4 0 2.38 TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86

Scientific Games currently has a consensus price target of $77.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. TuSimple has a consensus price target of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 460.45%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Summary

Scientific Games beats TuSimple on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment includes system-based services, the product sales business, and the instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

