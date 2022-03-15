Critical Contrast: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) versus AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Precision BioSciences and AVROBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 AVROBIO 0 3 4 0 2.57

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 563.84%. AVROBIO has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 666.42%. Given AVROBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Volatility & Risk

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -26.91% -41.63% -14.61% AVROBIO N/A -52.79% -49.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision BioSciences and AVROBIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 8.86 -$109.01 million ($0.60) -5.90 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.71 million ($2.87) -0.48

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats AVROBIO on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis. The company was founded by Geoff Mackay, Kim Warren, Christopher Mason, and Jeffrey Medin in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

