Critical Contrast: Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) versus VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) and VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

48.5% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of VersaBank. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. VersaBank. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and VersaBank.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $38.29 billion 3.67 $11.37 billion $6.36 12.14 VersaBank. $75.30 million 3.90 $17.80 million $0.74 14.46

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.. Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank and VersaBank., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 1 5 3 0 2.22 VersaBank. 0 0 0 1 4.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus target price of $103.47, suggesting a potential upside of 34.04%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than VersaBank..

Profitability

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and VersaBank.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 30.57% 16.30% 0.88% VersaBank. 23.07% 10.16% 1.28%

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats VersaBank. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

VersaBank. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.